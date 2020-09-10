‘Wipeout’: John Cena & Nicole Byer To Host TBS’ Revival Series

John Cena (Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Girl Code) have been tapped to host TBS’ revival of the outrageous physical competition series Wipeout. Cena and Byer will be joined by Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty) as the entrenched Host in the Field, covering the contestants’ progress throughout each round.

The re-imagined series will return with new format twists. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors. The big red balls, an iconic staple of the show, are also back.

Mike Weaver/ABC

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants.” said Cena. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

Related Story TBS Orders Extreme Talent Format 'Go-Big Show' With Drive-In Audience & Judges Including Snoop Dogg

“Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs,” said Byer, “and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have John, Nicole and Camille take charge of this outrageously unpredictable, family-friendly competition series,” said Matt Kunitz, creator/showrunner/executive producer of Wipeout. “Having a sports titan and movie star next to an Emmy-nominated comedy star, alongside a seasoned co-host, they’ll complement one another with their own fantastic qualities and humor while livening the already extreme setting of Wipeout.“

“Wipeout has always delivered a great deal of light and laughter in dark times – whether that was in 2008 when it first premiered in the midst of a massive recession or now again, in 2020,” said Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV. “This is one show that brings people together – regardless of age, race or politics. With megastar John Cena and hilarious Emmy nominee Nicole Byer, and with the help of rising star, Camille Kostek, as our host in the field, Wipeout is going to be bigger, badder and ballsier than ever before.”

The original series ran for seven seasons and 130 episodes on ABC between 2008 and 2014. Created by Matt Kunitz and Scott Larsen, the series, which was originally filmed at Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita, went on to become a massive international hit with local versions in more than 30 territories including the UK and Germany.



Wipeout is produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serving as executive producers. John Cena will also serve as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, the creator of the original series, will serve as executive producer and showrunner.