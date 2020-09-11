Will Smith Teases ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Special On Instagram

Click to Skip Ad
By Bruce Haring, Peter White

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
NBC

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air gathered together today to celebrate 30 years since the sitcom first aired. The meet-up had another purpose – today is the day they taped an unscripted reunion spcial for HBO Max.

Smith and co-stars including Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff, were on board and posed for a reunion photo that Smith ran on Instagram.

The special, which will be produced by Westbrook Media, will launch on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. The streamer has exclusive SVOD rights to the full series, which spans 148 episodes across six seasons, and has been airing it the site’s launch in May.

The reunion will look back at the series, which starred Smith as a fictionalized version of himself moving from West Philadelphia to Bel Air to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt, as well as its cultural impact.

The gang will return for a night of music, dancing and surprise guests. Marcus Raboy (Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?) will direct the special, which will be executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who will serve as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media..

