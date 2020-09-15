Will Poulter Joins ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Will Poulter is set as a series regular opposite Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Poulter will play Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma hired to help launch their new drug OxyContin.

Strong and Levinson executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

Poulter recently appeared in lead roles in Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and horror film Midsommar. His other feature credits include the role of Gally in The Maze Runner franchise, as well as Detroit and The Revenant. He’s repped by Hamilton Hodell, WME, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Dopesick, set to premiere in 2021, is one of several upcoming Hulu limited series, along with Nine Perfect Strangers and The Dropout.