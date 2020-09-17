Will Packer Productions Names Johanna Byer Executive VP Of Motion Pictures

Will Packer Productions has hired Johanna Byer as Executive Vice President of Motion Pictures. Byer will report to WPP President James Lopez in her new role where she’ll be responsible for identifying, developing, and producing the company’s feature film projects as well as working closely with filmmakers, directors, and other talents.

Prior to her new post, Byer spent the past four years as Senior Vice President of Film and Television for French film studio Gaumont. Before that, she was the Vice President of Development at Working Title Films, where she was involved in producing and developing numerous film projects including Baby Driver, Theory of Everything, and Les Miserables.

“Johanna is a highly regarded and respected executive who will be a great addition to WPP as we ramp up our slate of films and expand our features business,” said Lopez. “We look forward to developing meaningful and impactful projects with her.”

Said Byer, “This is an opportunity of a lifetime. I am thrilled to be working with Will, James and the rest of the team to develop impactful films which will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Founded by super-producer Will Packer, WPP has an extensive list of forthcoming film projects including a biopic about Doug Williams, the first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, another sports drama, One and Done, with Universal, and Tias, a female-driven Latina ensemble drama, also with Universal and Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.