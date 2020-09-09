Will Gluck, Chris Bremner To Script Sony Buddy Comedy ‘End Of The World’; Gluck To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set Will Gluck and Chris Bremner to script End of the World, a buddy action comedy that Gluck will direct.

Gluck and Jodi Hildebrand are producing through their company Olive Bridge Entertainment, which has a first-look deal with the studio. Plot is under wraps.

Gluck directed Peter Rabbit from the script he wrote with Rob Lieber, and he recently wrapped the sequel to that hit, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Sony is releasing it in theaters on January 15, 2021.

Gluck is currently developing with the studio Move On, a sci-fi romance spec script written by Ken Kobayashi; Much Ado, a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing; and an English-language adaptation of If Cats Disappeared from the World, based on the bestselling Japanese book and hit film from Toho. Olive Bridge is producing that one with Masi Oka.

Bremner recently wrote for Sony Pictures Bad Boys for Life and is currently writing the next installment of the franchise, as well as National Treasure 3, the latest iteration of Disney’s history-based adventure movies. He is also writing the Paramount/Hasbro film M.A.S.K., which will be directed by F. Gary Gray.

Gluck is repped by UTA, Bremner By UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.