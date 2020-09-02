’68 Whiskey’ Canceled By Paramount Network After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Network has opted not to pick up a second season of comedic drama 68 Whiskey, an adaptation of Israeli TV series Charlie Golf One.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The show, from Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios, was well received with a 88% fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating. It also got off to a strong TV ratings start. The January 15 premiere drew 2 million viewers in Live+3 Nielsen numbers to mark the most-watched cable drama series premiere in the metric since November 2018. Following the promising premiere, the ratings slipped and overall, the series ranked outside of cable’s Top 30.

68 Whiskey‘s cancellation leaves powerhouse Yellowstone as Paramount Network’s only current original scripted series. The net’s dramedy Emily In Paris recently relocated to Netflix. Paramount Network earlier this year gave a series order to drama Coyote starring Michael Chiklis.

Based on the blockbuster success of Yellowstone, Paramount Network, now part of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth Group, is focusing on noisy titles headlined by big stars.

Written by The Brink co-creator Roberto Benabib, 68 Whiskey, in the vein of M*A*S*H, follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler starred. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Benabib, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey executive produced with Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror and Danna Stern.