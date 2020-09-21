WGA West Announces Results Of 2020 Board Of Directors Election

Writers Guild of America West has announced the results of its 2020 Board of Directors election, with eight members elected for two-year terms.

Of the eight, only one – Eric Haywood – is a non-incumbent.

The elected members include Haywood, Betsy Thomas, Deric A. Hughes, Ashley Gable, Patti Carr, David Slack, Travis Donnelly and Patric M. Verrone.

“A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the candidates that ran this year,” said WGAW President David A. Goodman. “The work of the Board continues, and we’re fortunate that we have so many members ready to step forward and give their free time to help protect and advance the interests of all our members.”

The numerical voting results are: Betsy Thomas (1,583), Deric A. Hughes (1,468), Ashley Gable (1,450), Patti Carr (1,447), David Slack (1,410), Eric Haywood (1,253), Travis Donnelly (1,192), Patric M. Verrone (1,122), Katherine Beattie (754), Daniel Kunka (753), Rob Forman (655), Andrew Ti (558), John Lopez (493), Leland Jay Anderson (303).

A total of 2,204 valid ballots were cast. The ballot count was supervised by Votenet Solutions.