Westbrook Studios Hires Heather Washington As VP of Development, Motion Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook Studios has brought on former Will Packer Productions exec Heather Washington to serve as Vice President of Development for Motion Pictures. Reporting to Westbrook Studios’ Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone, Washington will develop and produce films that further Westbrook’s mission to empower artists and tell stories that resonate with a global audience.

At WPP, Washington, who was Director of Development, was part of the producing team for films like Girls Trip, Night School, Little, and The Photograph. Before this, Washington spent over six years at Universal Pictures where she managed the Emerging Writers Fellowship, a program designed to identify and cultivate diverse voices with a passion for storytelling.

“Heather has an incredible eye for developing fresh content and finding new artists with unique and compelling voices,” said Mone. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Westbrook family and are excited to work with her to tell great stories.”

Washington remarked, “I am excited to join the incredible team at Westbrook Studios who share my passion for cultivating opportunities with both emerging creators who bring fresh perspectives and veteran filmmakers with expertly honed voices. I look forward to working with this talented team to tell stories that entertain, uplift, and spark meaningful conversations with a global audience.”

Westbrook Studios has a number projects percolating including a remake to the 1980s classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles with Hartbeat Productions, Emancipation, the Antoine Fuqua-Will Smith drama that sold to Apple in the largest film festival acquisition deal in history, and the Smith-starring King Richard biopic about the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Serena and Venus.