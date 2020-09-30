Well Go USA Acquires Bao Tran’s Action Comedy ‘The Paper Tigers’

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to Bao Tran’s action comedy The Paper Tigers and has slated a theatrical release in Spring 2021.

Written and directed by Tran, the movie is an homage to Seattle’s martial arts scene from the 1970s and 1980s as well as the legendary Bruce Lee. The story follows Danny (Alain Uy of Helstrom), Hing (Ron Yuan of Mulan) and Jim (Mykel Shannon Jenkins of Undisputed III) who, as teenagers were kung fu prophecies and were inseparable. After graduation, the trio drifted apart due to a mysterious fallout at an overseas tournament. Fast forward 25 years, and they are now adults — washed up middle-aged men to be specific. They are one kick away from pulling a hamstring and not at all preoccupied with thoughts of martial arts or childhood best friends. That all changes when their old master is murdered and they reunite after being out of touch for decades. They soon learn that avenging their sifu will require conquering old grudges (and a dangerous hitman still armed with ample knee cartilage) if they are to honorably defend his legacy.

“The Paper Tigers is simultaneously heartwarming, action-packed and side-splittingly funny, an excellent homage to kung fu films of eras past,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA Entertainment. “It’s one of those movies that enthralls you, and keeps audiences on the edge of their seats to the very last second.”

“We hope The Paper Tigers will lift spirits in these uncertain times with a story of Kung Fu, laughs and friendship,” said Tran. “We are thrilled Well Go understands the heart of our film and we are absolutely excited to join forces with them.”

The deal was negotiated by Brennan Lane on behalf of Well Go USA Entertainment and Pip Ngo at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.