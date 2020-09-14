Click to Skip Ad
Wavelength Productions Opens Submissions For Annual WAVE Grant Supporting Female And Non-Binary Filmmakers Of Color

Now in its second year, Wavelength Productions is opening submissions for its annual WAVE (Women at the Very Edge) Grant which supports women and non-binary individuals of color with a $5,000 grant and mentorship from Wavelength, the production company behind 2020 Sundance titles Feels Good Man, Spaceship Earth and Farewell Amor. Submissions will be open until December 1.

The WAVE Grant looks to help a first-time filmmaker with the production of their first short documentary or narrative film. In addition to the grant, Wavelength will provide mentorship in the producing, development and post-production of the filmmaker’s story as well as fundraising and distribution strategy.

“We introduced the WAVE Grant last year as a way to champion under-represented female filmmakers in the industry,” said Jenifer Westphal, Founder of Wavelength Productions. “We are thrilled to once again be bringing this opportunity to emerging female and non-binary voices and look forward to supporting and learning from this year’s selected filmmaker.”

Last year’s WAVE Grant was announced at Sundance and went to recipient Eliana Pipes to help fund her project Nails! which follows Catalina, a wide-eyed 15-year-old Latina taking dance classes to prepare for her Quinceañera. When Catalina develops an unexpected crush on a girl in her class, her fingernails suddenly begin to grow at a superhuman pace – a blessing for a Latina, but a curse for a lesbian. Production will begin on NAILS! as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

WAVE Grant Applicants must be a person of color who is at least 18 years old and identifies as female or non-binary. Visit wavelengthproductions.com for complete details.

