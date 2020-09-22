Wattpad And Collective Pictures Developing ‘Float’, Robbie Amell To Produce And Star

Wattpad and Collective Pictures are teaming up to develop Float based on the story written by Kate Marchant on the Wattpad social storytelling platform.

Robbie Amell (Code 8, Upload) is set to star and produce the project alongside Collective Pictures’ Jeff Chan, Chris Paré and Sarah Timmins. Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Jamie D. Greenberg will also produce while the company’s CEO Allen Lau will serve as an executive producer. This marks a reunion for Amell and Chan, who worked together on the Netflix feature Code 8.

Here’s the logline: After her parents’ messy divorce, Waverly finds herself yanked from her comfortable life in Alaska to spend the summer in her aunt’s sunny beach town. If this paradigm shift wasn’t jarring enough, Waverly quickly begins to clash with one of her new neighbors and the polar opposite of everything she represents: an arrogant, jaded, beach bum named Blake. Try as she might to avoid him, however, she finds fitting in with her new beachside community just as difficult thanks to the teeny-tiny, embarrassing secret that she can’t swim. That is until her new nemesis, who happens to be the town lifeguard, offers to teach her.

Wattpad has become a popular epicenter for user-generated stories from amateur and established writers. It is known for its data-driven approach to finding and developing entertainment. The company’s Story DNA Machine Learning Technology allows it to find stories with exceptional potential among the nearly one billion uploads on the platform. Float has accumulated over 25.5 million reads from fans all over the world, becoming one of Wattpad’s top teen fiction titles. Other Wattpad stories that were adapted into features include After and The Kissing Booth.

Wattpad and Collective Pictures (fka Colony Pictures) are leading the industry in new models for success built around fan engagement. For Code 8, Collective Pictures raised $2.4 million from more than 30,000 supporters. The campaign was the second largest original film crowdfunding campaign of all time across all platforms.