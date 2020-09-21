‘Watchmen’s Regina King Wins Fourth Career Emmy, Thanks Series Creator Damon Lindelof “For Your Brilliant Mind”

“This is so freakin’ weird,” said a clearly joyful King as she accepted her Emmy for outstanding actress in a limited series or movie for Watchmen, her fourth career Emmy win.

King thanked her fellow nominees, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Octavia Spencer and Shira Haas, and the TV Academy “for choosing me to represent the best in the community.” She also gave a major shout-out to series creator Damon Lindelof. “Thank you for your brilliant mind, thank you for choosing all of us to join this journey as you stepped outside of your comfort zone, led us on a journey where we could bring art and truth to power,” she said from her home.

King was honored tonight for her portrayal of Angela Agbar in Lindelof’s HBO drama series Watchmen, which is nominated tonight for 26 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, more than any other show this year.

Written by Lindelof based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series, Watchmen is considered a dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Lindelof also executive produces with Nicole Kassell and Tom Spezialy. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This is King’s fifth Emmy nomination and fourth win. She most recently won in 2018 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Netflix’s Seven Seconds. She previously won two Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her role in the ABC anthology series American Crime, which also garnered her first Golden Globe nomination.

King also implored everyone to do their civic duty and vote and paid tribute to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Gotta vote, I would be remiss not to mention that being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen,” King said. “Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com go up the ballet…, it is very important. Be a good human. Rest in power RBG.”

Also nominated tonight were Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu; Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America, FX Networks; Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker, Netflix; and Shira Haas, Unorthodox, Netflix.