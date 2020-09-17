‘Watchmen’ Scores Four Wins At Creative Arts Emmys, Setting The Stage For More

With a leading 26 Emmy nominations this year, HBO’s Watchmen is certainly a juggernaut when it comes to the Creative Arts Emmys and Sunday’s Primetime Emmys ceremony. On the third night of the Creative Arts ceremony Wednesday, Damon Lindelof’s alternate-universe adaptation of the critically acclaimed graphic novel took home four trophies, which may be just the start for the sci-fi drama starring starring Regina King.

Watchmen scored Emmys tonight for Outstanding Cinematography For a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie.

In addition to its technical achievements, Watchmen is vying for some of the Emmys’ top prizes to be handed out Sunday night including Outstanding Limited Series and a slew of acting nods including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for King; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Jean Smart; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, and Louis Gossett Jr.; and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Jeremy Irons.

Based on the DC Comics series created by Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore, Watchmen takes place in an alternate version of the 20th century, in which vigilantes—once celebrated as heroes—have been outlawed, due to their violent methods of extracting justice. In this version of America, episodes of racial violence erupt in Tulsa, OK, as yellow-masked police officers face off with a white supremacist group known as the Seventh Kavalry.

The limited series was instantly a fan favorite and audiences are thirsty for a second season, but based on what Lindelof has shared, the chances for a follow-up are slim to none.