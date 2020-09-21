Warner Bros Ends Australia Distribution Alliance With Village Roadshow After Four Decades

Warner Bros has called time on its long-lasting partnership with Australian company Village Roadshow after four decades of the latter distributing the studio’s films in the territory.

Roadshow made an announcement to the Australian stock exchange today noting the arrangement would come to a close at the end of this year. Local media is reporting that Warner will strike a new pact with Universal Pictures to carry its films from 2021.

Australia’s largest indie distributor, Roadshow has similar arrangements with FilmNation, in which it is also an investor, as well as Village Roadshow Pictures and STX.

The releaser has seen success with WB titles including Aquaman ($29.5M USD in Aus) and Joker ($28M) last year. Upcoming titles from the studio include Dune, which is currently slated for December 18 in Australia and would thus be under the previous deal with Roadshow, further pandemic disruption allowing.