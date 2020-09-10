‘Warcross’ Television Series Based On Book In The Works From Bruna Papandrea & John Cameron

Marie Lu’s bestselling YA sci-fi novel Warcross is in the works for the small screen. Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Emmy-winning producer John Cameron have optioned the rights to adapt the novel as a television series. The project hails from Made Up Stories, Cameron and Endeavor Content, where both Made Up Stories and Cameron are under overall deals.

In Warcross, for the millions who log in every day, Warcross isn’t just a game–it’s a way of life. When a young hacker, Emika Chen, accidentally glitches herself in the game and becomes an overnight sensation, her world is turned upside down and changed forever.

Adam Lash and Cori Uchida (Altered Carbon, Reprisal) will write and executive produce the series with Papandrea and Cameron, who will direct the pilot, as well as Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver. Lu also will serve as an executive producer, with Janice Park producing.

“Marie’s action-packed novel is unlike any other I have read. From the virtual world of Warcross which feels like a real possibility with the advancement of technology, to the fiery heroine of Emika and the unexpected narrative twists, Warcross immersed me on a such an engaging journey” Papandrea said. “This is going to be a very fun and visually dynamic show to create.”

Lu also is the author of the bestselling Legend series and the New York Times bestselling series, The Young Elites. Before becoming a full-time author, she worked in video games. Warcross was published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers in September 2017.

“From the moment I started Marie’s inventive novel I was captivated by its high-adrenaline plot, its immersive world creation, and enthralled with its beguiling and complicated young heroine Emika Chen,” said Cameron. At its heart, her story is a near-future romantic thriller, in both real and virtual worlds, and I couldn’t be more excited to help bring it to life onscreen.”

“As a massive fan of so many of the stories that Bruna Papandrea, Made Up Stories, and John Cameron have produced, I am delighted and deeply honored to have Warcross in their talented hands,” Lu said. They are masters of their craft in every way; every story they have brought to life has been done with exquisite care. I can’t wait to collaborate and see them work their magic on Emika, Hideo, and the world of Warcross.”

Lu is repped by Kassie Evashevski of Anonymous Content, Kristin Nelson of Nelson Literary Agency, and attorney Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz, LLP. Lash and Uchida are reppd by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobsen. Cameron is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Made Up Stories is repped by WME.