Walt Disney World Won’t Open Water Parks Until March 2021

Walt Disney World’s still shuttered water parks won’t reopen until next March, the company said in an update on its plans for Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

“The water parks remain closed pending government approvals. We currently plan to reopen one of the two Disney water parks on March 7, 2021. Like the other areas of Walt Disney World Resort, we will welcome back Guests and Cast Members to our water parks in a responsible way, with a plan focused on health and well-being,” the site said.

The move come after Disney reduced hours at its Florida theme parks starting last week and as fans still await word on the reopening of Disneyland in Anaheim, news of which California Governor Gavin Newsom said this week is “coming very soon.”

Disney said it would provide more details on the Orlando water parks later, including which one will open first. The dates may change, it cautioned, offering a range of options including ticket add-ons or refunds to guests with Water Parks passes.

Walt Disney World opened in July in the midst a COVID spike in the state, at reduced capacity and with health and safety protocols. No cases of the virus are reported to have come from the park.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT have scaled back hours until October.

“We will continue to monitor the constantly changing environment and its impact on the state of Florida as we find the right time to welcome back even more of our Guests and Cast Members,” Disney said.