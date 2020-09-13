‘VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out’ Clip: Larry David, Jon Hamm And Susie Essman Chat About Saving The USPS And…Lickable Faces

Click to Skip Ad
Screenshot via Twitter/ATTN, ABC

Jon Hamm has a plan to help save the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November 3 election — and Larry David wants to help. In a clip from the ATTN: and ABC special VOMO: Vote or Miss Out we see the pair talk about the plan which involves having a face that is lickable — for a stamp. Hamm thinks he has a lickable mug and David does too — but his Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Susie Essman begs to differ.

In the video from the September 14 special, you can see Hamm, David and Essman chatting on Zoom about saving the USPS and voting safely in the upoming November 3 election which then turns into a conversation about having the perfect face for a stamp. The clip comes after the recent controversy surrounding the USPS and mail-in voting.

The one-hour VOMO: Vote or Miss Out comedy special will air September 14 at 10PM EST on ABC. It will feature some of the biggest names in politics and entertainment including Kevin Hart, Michelle Obama, Will Ferrell, Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, Scarlett Johansson, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Cristela Alonzo, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Governor Larry Hogan, Ann Romney, Cindy McCain and more. VOMO will include a lineup of comedy bits, stand-up acts and a musical performance. Between the performances, guests will inform viewers about their role in the 2020 election, share additional information on voting and highlight changes to voting procedures.

Watch the clip below.

