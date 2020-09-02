Vix Latino Streaming Service Checks In To 500,000 Hotels In SoniFi Deal

Vix, one of the world’s largest free streaming services dedicated to Latino-focused films and TV shows, has struck a deal with SoniFi’s guest entertainment platform that will put its content in 500,000 U.S. hotel rooms.

It is the first Hispanic-focused content partner to launch on SoniFi’s platform, and the pact will also allow VIX mobile app users to stream content to SoniFi’s hotel room TVs via SoniFi’s Staycast technology. Vix’s global streaming services are already distributed across more than 30 mobile and connected TV platforms including Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV.

The latest deal comes after Vix, which is backed by by Discovery Communications and Harbourvest Capital, acquired Latino streaming company Pongalo at the end of 2019. Last month, its channels Pongalo NovelaClub and movie outlet Moovimex joined Roku Channel, Xumo, Redbox, Vizio and Tivo.

“Vix’s expansion into the U.S. hotel market marks a major milestone in our effort to super-serve our Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking audiences wherever they may be, and to expose travelers to our unique content offering,” said Rich Hull, Vix’s head of streaming platforms.

Said Jennifer Leslie, SoniFi’s VP Content and Advertising: “Vix is an ideal partner for SoniFi’s content offerings. The high quality of Vix’s programming is sure to appeal to a diverse audience and drive guest satisfaction for hoteliers.”