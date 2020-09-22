Vivica A. Fox Tests Negative For COVID-19 & “Feeling Great” After Positive Result Kept Her Off E!’s Emmy Red Carpet

EXCLUSIVE: Vivica A. Fox was set to co-host this past Sunday’s multi-platform E! Live From the Red-Carpet pre-show coverage alongside Giuliana Rancic. Both pulled out of the virtual event after testing positive for COVID-19. (The cases were were not related as Fox and Rancic were in different states at the time.)

A subsequent independent test taken by Fox on Sunday came back negative, rendering the results inconclusive and raising the possibility of a false positive first test.

“On Friday I took a self-administered COVID-19 test following strict safety guidelines prior to the big event,” Fox said in a statement to Deadline. “As many of you are aware, those results came back positive. Two days ago I took another COVID-19 test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that my results came back negative! I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

According to sources, the self-administered test was provided by E!. The followup test, which Fox did on her own, was administered by UltimateDX Laboratories on Sunday morning, ahead of E!’s red carpet telecast that afternoon. The result came back on Monday. Fox will continue to get tested using tests administered by a medical professional.

Accuracy of testing has been an issue in the fight against COVID-19 worldwide and also has complicated Hollywood’s return to production. At least two programs, CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s For Life, had to pause filming after inconclusive/conflicting test results, a number of which turned to be false positives.

By revealing her followup negative test Fox, who has no coronavirus symptoms, is looking to stress the importance of acquiring accurate results.

E!’s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards was hosted last minute by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker. Veteran E! host Rancic, husband Bill Rancic and 8-year old son Duke all tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to quarantine at home.