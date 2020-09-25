Vivica A. Fox & Taryn Manning Among Cast To Join Boxing Story ‘Bobcat Moretti’

EXCLUSIVE: Vivica A.Fox (Kill Bill) , Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Matt McCoy (Jack Ryan) and Oscar-nominee Sally Kirkland (Anna) have joined the cast of psychological drama Bobcat Moretti.

The Different Duck Films pic tells of an obese MS patient (Tim Realbuto) who takes up his late father’s sport of boxing to overcome personal tragedy and find inner peace.

Different Duck Films founder Rob Margolies (She Wants Me) will direct, and produce alongside Lindsay Mushett (Immortal), Kristen Vaganos (I Am Lisa), and Nick Young (All You Can Eat).

Realbuto (Yes) penned the script with Margolies. Filming is set to begin this fall in LA and the production will span one year in order to give Realbuto time to lose the 100 pounds needed to portray the role.

Fox and Manning will also executive-produce alongside Sheila Legette (Choices). Louis Mustillo (Mike & Molly) and Sheria Irving (Twenties) are also among cast.