Viv Albertine TV Series In The Works From ‘Carol’ Outfit Number 9 & ‘Patrick Melrose’ Producer Rachael Horovitz

The life of Viv Albertine, the punk musician and guitarist of The Slits, is getting the TV treatment after Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley’s Number 9 Films and Rachael Horovitz’ West Fourth Films teamed to acquire rights to her memoirs.

Albertine has published two autobiographical books, Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys in 2014, and To Throw Away Unopened in 2018. They chronicled how she was a founding member of all-girl punk band The Slits in the late 1970s, becoming a close friend of both Mick Jones and Paul Simonon of The Clash. In 1976, she helped form The Flowers of Romance with Sid Vicious and Susie Souix. Alongside music, she has worked as a director and also collaborated with Joanna Hogg, composing the soundtrack for Arichpelago, and starring in Exhibition.

The producers said they acquired the rights in a competitive situation, and will now develop a limited TV series from the material. Number 9 is the producer of Colette, Carol, and The Crying Game. Horovitz was an executive producer on Patrick Melrose and also produced Moneyball.

“I’m so happy that Rachael, Elizabeth and Stephen are bringing my books to the screen,” commented Albertine. “Right from the start they were sensitive to the extremely personal nature of the work and I knew the books were in the hands of producers with integrity. Their vision is perfectly in tune with the work, they understand the subject and the times, I can’t wait for the project to get started and to see all the characters in my story come to life.”

“What an exciting and exhilarating prospect to re-explore a time when music, fashion, political ideologies and sexuality were turned on their heads,” added Woolley and Karlsen. “So beautifully evoked alongside personal insights and frank reflections of an extraordinary woman’s life in Albertine’s two incredible memoirs.”