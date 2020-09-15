Click to Skip Ad
MLB Sets First Single-Site World Series In 76 Years As "Bubble Site" Postseason Schedule Unveiled

Veteran Lit Agent David Kopple Joins Management 360

CAA

David Kopple is joining Management 360.

Kopple comes to the management company from CAA, where he worked with such creatives as Narcos exec producer José Padilha, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, The Hunt Craig Zobel, ZeroZeroZero show runner  Pablo Trapero Peter Sollett , Adam Robitel, Joe Swanberg, Emily Jerome and John Curran. These clients are expected to continue to be managed by Kopple and are also expected to stay at CAA

“We have long admired David as a person with great integrity, a keen eye, and an entrepreneurial spirit.  We’re thrilled to welcome him to 360 and look forward to collaborating with him and his clients in exciting new ways,” said the Management 360 partners in a joint statement.

Kopple had been with CAA since 2010.

 

