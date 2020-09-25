Vertical & Noriva Pick Up Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen & Common Feature ‘The Informer’

Vertical Entertainment and Noriva, the distribution arm of The Forest Road Company, are teaming for the US distribution of the FBI spy thriller The Informer starring The Killing and Altered Carbon actor Joel Kinnaman.

The feature will hit PVOD on Nov. 6 at a price of $19.99, available on Comcast, ATT, DIRECTV, Dish, Spectrum, Verizon, Frontier, Amazon, FandangoNow, Vudu, Microsoft, and Sony, Redbox On Demand.

Italian actor-turned-filmmaker Andrea Di Stefano directed and co-wrote with Matt Cook and Rowan Joffé. It’s Di Stefano’s second feature.

Pic follows Pete Koslow (Kinnaman), who is a former special operations soldier working as an informant for the FBI to help dismantle the Polish mafia’s drug trade in New York. But when the FBI’s operation goes wrong, resulting in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Pete is coerced into returning to Bale Hill, the prison he previously served time in for manslaughter, to take down the cartel from the inside.

All-star cast here with Rosamund Pike, Common, Clive Owen and Ana de Armas. Wayne Marc Godfrey, James Harris, Robert Jones, and Mark Lane, all of Fyzz Facility, produced as well as Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Picture, and Ollie Madden.

“It’s no secret that cinephiles and action-lovers of all stripes have missed the summer movie experience,” said Peter Jarowey of Vertical Entertainment and Zach Tarica of The Forest Road Company. “That’s why we’re thrilled to finally bring The Informer to domestic audiences – a star-studded, twisty spy thriller that’s bound to bring the same white-knuckle, heart-pumping premium experience we’ve come to expect from a theater to the couches in your own home.”

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector at Vertical and Ethan Rosenbaum on behalf of Noriva and The Forest Road Company.