Vertical Entertainment Lands ‘Henchmen’ Animated Movie Starring Thomas Middleditch, James Marsden & Rosario Dawson

Vertical Entertainment has obtained U.S. distribution rights to Henchmen, the Bron Animation action comedy featuring the voices of Thomas Middleditch, James Marsden and Rosario Dawson. Adam Wood wrote and directed the pic, which marked his feature-length directorial debut. Based on a story by Jay D. Waxman and Wood, the film will be available on digital platforms October 9.

Here is the synopsis: In a world of super-villains, evil schemes and global domination, someone has to take out the trash. Welcome to the world of Henchmen, third class. When Lester (Middleditch), a fresh-faced recruit, joins the Union of Evil, he is assigned to a motley crew of blue-collar workers led by fallen henchmen Hank. But when Lester accidentally steals a super-villain’s ultimate weapon, Hank must break his risk-nothing code to save the boy he’s befriended, even if it means becoming the one thing he has always avoided: a hero.

Additional voice performers include Nathan Fillion, Jane Krakowski, Rob Riggle, Bobcat Goldthwait and Craig Robinson. Brenda Gilbert and Luke Carroll produced for Bron Animation.

Said Gilbert. “We loved the idea of exploring the fantastical world of superhero villains. We couldn’t be more thrilled for the film to have found a home at Vertical and we hope children and families will enjoy the imaginative story of the Henchmen.”

The rights deal was brokered by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with Linda Jin on behalf of Bron.

“There is a lot of heavy stuff happening in the world right now, so it’s exciting for us at Vertical to share a film that can provide some levity and laughs for everyone in the family” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “Henchmen marries the fun of an animated movie with the excitement of superhero flick, and we think it’ll be a perfect movie for anyone to gather around safely at home.”