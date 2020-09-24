Vertical Entertainment Acquires ‘The True Adventures of Wolfboy’ Starring Jaeden Martell

Vertical Entertainment has brokered a deal for the North American distribution rights to The True Adventures of Wolfboy, starring Knives Out and It actor Jaeden Martell (formerly credited as Jaeden Lieberher), Sophie Giannamore (The L Word Generation Q), Chris Messina (Away We Go), Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies), and John Turturro (The Night Of). Czech-born filmmaker and first-time feature helmer Martin Krejci directed the pic, which will be released on-demand and digital release on Oct. 30.

Written by Olivia Dufault, the drama follows Paul (Martell) who lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York. He finds making friends impossible due to a rare condition he has known as congenital hypertrichosis – an affliction that causes an abnormal amount of hair growth all over his face and body. On his 13th birthday, Paul receives a mysterious gift that compels him to run away and seek out the mother he has never known.

The K Period Media and Big Indie Pictures film was produced by Kimberly Steward, Josh Godfrey, Lauren Beck, Declan Baldwin, and Benjamin Blake, with Turturro serving as an executive producer.

Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the rights deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.