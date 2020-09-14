Verizon Media And Paley Center Reach Exclusive Streaming Deal

EXCLUSIVE: The Paley Center for Media and Verizon have set a partnership that will see the organization’s events, including PaleyFest, streamed on Verizon-owned platforms like Yahoo.

The exclusive streaming arrangement covers the 2020-21 lineup. Programs include PaleyFest events in New York and LA, Paley Front Row, Paley International Council Summit and a tribute event saluting Hispanic achievements in TV, part of the month-long Hispanic Heritage Month.

PaleyFest draws avid fans of TV series and stars, while other Paley events feature newsmaking conversations with business leaders and industry figures.

Under the deal, Verizon will become the official sponsor of the Paley Center programs.

The company’s media division, which includes Yahoo, will offer a combination of live and on-demand streams. In the past, Paley made select events available for streaming on its own website.

Related Story Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg To Deliver Kickoff Keynote At All-Virtual CES In January

“We’re thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Verizon that will inform, entertain, and celebrate some of the most diverse voices in the entertainment and media industry,” Paley Center CEO Maureen J. Reidy said. “Verizon is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communication, and entertainment, and together we will continue to provide the public with the excellence in programming they’ve come to know year after year.”

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business and a Paley board member said the agreement is consistent with Verizon’s aim to “transform how people, businesses and technology come together to improve the way we live, work and play. Integral to that mission is a commitment to elevating important conversations on issues that are shaping industry and society. We’re proud to partner with The Paley Center’s premier events, which are known for creating a forum where relevant and engaging dialogue happens.”