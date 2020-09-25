‘Vacation Friends’: ‘Greenleaf’ Star Lynn Whitfield & More Cast In Hulu Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf, The Josephine Baker Story, Madea’s Family Reunion), Robert Wisdom (Motherless Brooklyn, The Alienist), and Kamal Bolden (Rosewood, Insecure) have been added to the cast of Hulu’s Vacation Friends comedy, joining John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, and Meredith Hagner, and Yvonne Orji.

Clay Tarver is directing the feature, from a spec script by Tom and Tim Mullen. The plot surrounds a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico. When they return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home.

Todd Garner is producing via Broken Road Productions.

Whitfield is repped by TalentWorks. Wisdom, who also stars in the upcoming Hulu/Marvel series Helstrom, is repped by A3 Artists Agency, LINK Entertainment, and Fox Rothschild LLP. Bolden is with Robert Stein Management and Paonessa Talent.