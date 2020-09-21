Uzo Aduba Thanks Shirley Chisholm For “For Her Championship Work For All People” After Picking Up Third Emmy Win

Uzo Aduba nabbed her third career Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a limited series for her role in the FX miniseries Mrs. America, beating out Margo Martindale, Tracey Ullman, Jean Smart, Holland Taylor. “You are all exceptional,” Aduba praised her fellow nominees while accepting the award donned in a t-shirt with the name Breonna Taylor, the young EMT who was murdered by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Being recognized for her performance as historical figure Shirley Chisholm, Aduba paid homage the politician and first black candidate to receive a Presidential nomination from a major party,” for her championship work for all people who have been forgotten and marginalized, who she represented.”

Her previous two Emmy wins for her role on the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black where she won an award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (2014), and one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2015), becoming one of only two performers to pick up an Emmy in both categories for the same role.

Aduba’s win put FX on the map on a night that has been dominated by HBO and PopTV.