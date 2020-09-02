NBA Playoffs Take Biggest Nugget Of Tuesday Ratings; ‘Love Island’ Rises

The NBA Playoffs on ABC scored big Tuesday night, delivering a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.73 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz. ABC also aired a primetime iteration of The Jump (0.5, 2.30M), its pregame show, prior to the playoff matchup. These are preliminary numbers and are expected to be adjusted in finals.

The Tuesday edition of Love Island (0.4, 1.72M) on CBS climbed in the demo as things heated up between these hot and heavy quarantined singles looking for romance. The broadcaster also served reruns of NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted.

At NBC, America’s Got Talent (0.7, 6.11M) held steady and added some eyes when it came to viewers. Meanwhile, the medical drama Transplant (0.4, 3.60M) made its stateside debut.

The CW’s Dead Pixels (0.1, 442,000) held steady with a fresh episode and was followed by a rerun that hit the bottom of the bottom with 0.0 in the demo. It was followed by Tell Me Story (0.1, 288K), which was also steady in the demo but hit an audience low.