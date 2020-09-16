UTA Signs ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Screenwriter Linda Woolverton

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning writer and producer Linda Woolverton for worldwide representation in all areas. She was previously with WME.

Woolverton made her animated feature writing debut with Disney’s critically acclaimed and celebrated 1991 animated feature Beauty and the Beast. The feature made history as the first full-length animated movie ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. It also won three Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. The movie resonated with audiences — so much that it became a Broadway musical that ran from 1994 to 2007 and became one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. Woolverton adapted the script for the Broadway stage and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical. She was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.

She continued her relationship with Disney, co-writing the screenplay for another animated classic The Lion King (1994). Later in her career, she penned the screenplays for Maleficent, Alice in Wonderland (2010) as well as its sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass. Woolverton made history as the first female screenwriter with a sole credit on a film grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Her other Disney credits include Aladdin, Mulan and shares a credit on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

In addition, Woolverton penned the script for Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, the book for Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical Aida, and more. She is currently writing her third YA novel.

She will continue to be repped by attorney Linda Lichter.