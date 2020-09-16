‘United We Fall’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

ABC has will not be proceeding with a second season of United We Fall, its family comedy starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal-Mitchell. The news is not surprising — the sitcom, a leftover from the 2019-20 season, got a summer burn-off run. Still, the show performed respectably over its eight-episode run for a summer comedy.

The series, which debuted July 15 and aired its finale on Aug. 26, was produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. The swift cancellation is an illustration why Sony TV is getting out of the network comedy business over the outdated broadcast model.

United We Fall follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill (Vidal-Mitchell and Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother (Jane Curtin) and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family never hesitate to let the couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs and united against everyone: other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.

Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz and Ella Grace Helton also star. Julius “Goldy” Sharpe wrote and executive produced the pilot, and Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn also serves as EPs. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot, which was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc.