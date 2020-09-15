‘Unhinged’ Director Derrick Borte Lines Up Horror-Thriller ‘Black Forest’ About Students Transported To The Middle Ages

EXCLUSIVE: Following on from Russell Crowe road-rage thriller Unhinged, filmmaker Derrick Borte is set to direct thriller Black Forest, on which LA-based Film Bridge International is launching world sales.

Written by Borte and Daniel Forte (American Dreamer), the film will alight on a group of university students backpacking through Germany’s famed Black Forest. Through inexplicable phenomena the students find themselves transported back in time to The Middle Ages. Separated and hunted by local villagers, the students find themselves targets in a Medieval-style witch hunt.

Pic will be produced by Sofia Sondervan-Bild of Dutch Tilt Film and Scott F. Lochmus of Storyland Pictures in association with James Gibb of Balkanic Media. Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International will executive produce and handle world sales.

New York producer Sondervan-Bild’s credits include Cadillac Records, London Town and The Man Who Knew Infinity. Scott Lochmus runs Storyland Pictures together with Borte and is a director and producer whose credits include Borte’s American Dreamer starring Jim Gaffigan, and To Dust with Matthew Broderick.

Borte commented: “This is a wonderful chance to sink my teeth into the contemporary horror genre”.

“Black Forest is a clever, contemporary thriller like nothing we’ve seen before. Undoubtedly, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with a filmmaker like Borte”, said Film Bridge’s Ellen Wander.

Film Bridge’s virtual TIFF slate also includes The Bay Of Silence with Olga Kurylneko, Brian Cox and Claes Bang, Buffaloed from director Tanya Wexler and starring Zoey Deutsch, and the Castle Freak remake.

Borte is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Ensemble Entertainment.