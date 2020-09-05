Unemployment: $300 Federal Boost In California Payments Will Start Sept. 7

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) says it will start processing as of Sept. 7 the Lost Wages Assistance money approved by President Donald Trump via executive order.

That means that those collecting unemployment should see a $300 federal boost to their state funds arriving by mid-month. However, the funds – taken from the Federal Emergency Management Agency – are only expected to last for about four to five weeks.

After that, those still unemployed will have to count on Congress to arrive at a compromise for a second stimulus package. Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on what will be in the second stimulus and how much it will be funded.