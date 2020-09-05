Unemployment: $300 Federal Boost In California Payments Will Start Sept. 7

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) says it will start processing as of Sept. 7 the Lost Wages Assistance money approved by President Donald Trump via executive order.
That means that those collecting unemployment should see a $300 federal boost to their state funds arriving by mid-month. However, the funds – taken from the Federal Emergency Management Agency – are only expected to last for about four to five weeks.
After that, those still unemployed will have to count on Congress to arrive at a compromise for a second stimulus package. Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on what will be in the second stimulus and how much it will be funded.
The California boost to the state’s unemployed will be rolled out in phases, with those unemployed by the pandemic as stated on their initial application receiving money first. Those eligible will have already received their regular state or federal unemployment payments for benefit weeks between July 26 and August 15, and this new round of federal stimulus will be retroactive to those dates.
The second phase of federal boosts to state unemployment will cover people who “did not have the opportunity to indicate they were unemployed due to a COVID-19 reason on their initial application and still meet the minimum $100 weekly benefit amount eligibility requirement.”
The EDD will ask those in the second phase to self-certify that they are unemployed related to the pandemic. Those who do not receive at least $100 per week in state benefits will not be eligible for the federal boost.
