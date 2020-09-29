U.S. Streamer UKTVEverywhere Shut Down Under Settlement With BBC Studios & ITV Studios

UKTVEverywhere, the illegal streamer that beamed BBC and ITV channels into the homes of Americans, has been shut down as part of a settlement with BBC Studios and ITV Studios.

Under the agreement, UKTVEverywhere has accepted that it streamed BBC and ITV content, such as Doctor Who and Love Island, without seeking or having any form of license or authorization from the British broadcasters.

UKTVEverywhere’s website now directs users to BritBox, the BBC and ITV’s joint-venture streaming service that launched in the U.S. in 2017. It has also agreed to pay an undisclosed financial settlement.

In a joint statement, BBC Studios and ITV Studios said:

“As producers and distributors of premium content, we have the right and obligation to take action against piracy, in accordance with relevant laws in the territories we operate. Ensuring that our content is viewed legally, equally ensures we will be able to bring our viewers the programs they love and expect.

“BBC Studios and ITV both produce thousands of hours of quality British programming, which in turn gives vital employment to writers, producers, cast and crew. Illegal streaming of this content means a wide range of workers were being deprived of their rightful earnings.”