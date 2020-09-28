UKTV & Keshet Return To Richard Ayoade Comedy Game Show After It Was Delayed By Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios-owned UKTV and Keshet are returning to the scene of a Richard Ayoade-hosted comedy game show after the original shoot was derailed by coronavirus.

Keshet Productions UK will record a run-through of Question Team at the Rich Mix cinema and arts center in London on Thursday, with Ayoade presiding over comedians in a quiz like no other, as the players themselves write the questions.

The run-through for UKTV channel Dave, which gave the world Taskmaster, was first slated to take place in March under the title Who’s Asking? but the plans were put on hold amid the production shutdown across the UK.

Now, with studio comedy and entertainment shows back up and running, Keshet is forging ahead again and plans to film in front of a live audience for an informal run-through. It is not a pilot and the recording will not broadcast.

Quite how long live performance audiences will be allowed to continue remains to be seen, however, as a second wave of Covid-19 washes through Britain, prompting talk of further lockdowns, including a London-specific stay at home order.

Ayoade hosted the BAFTA TV Awards in July and is known for presenting UK shows including Travel Man and The Crystal Maze. He also wrote and directed the features Submarine and Jesse Eisenberg-fronted The Double.

Keshet Productions, part of the Israeli group Keshet International, makes ITV2 reality show Singletown (which was recently picked up by HBO Max), Apple drama Suspicion and BBC series The A Word.