UK Soccer’s Premier League Tears Up Lucrative China Broadcast Contract

Premier League File Photo. File photo dated 19-06-2020 of The Nike Merlin match ball. Issue date: Thursday September 3, 2020. The Premier League has announced it has cancelled its broadcast contract in China. See PA story SOCCER Premier League. Photo credit should read Mike Egerton/PA Wire. URN:55299697 (Press Association via AP Images)

The Premier League, England’s top soccer division, has terminated a lucrative TV rights contract with Chinese broadcaster PPTV over unpaid money.

The initial deal, signed in 2016, was worth $750M (£564M) and covered three seasons between 2019 and 2022. At the time it was the richest overseas TV deal ever signed by the league.

Reports last month claimed that PPTV, which is a division of Suning Holdings, had failed to pay $212M (£160M) due in March.

“The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory,” said the league in a statement.