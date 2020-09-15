UK Producer Goldfinch Launches Film & TV Management Division The Koop

EXCLUSIVE: UK indie film and TV producer-financier Goldfinch is launching management division The Koop.
The label currently counts around 15 clients including producers, directors, DoPs, production designers, makeup artists, hair stylists, photographers and wardrobe designers and stylists. The division won’t be repping actors.
Goldfinch has set commercials producer Jacob Kamara as Commercials Partner with a focus on brand-funded creative talent and production. Will Ralston has joined as Literary Partner, while Goldfinch’s First Flights Management brand, overseen by founders Nick Sadler and Keith Kehoe, will continue to focus on emerging feature directors, writers and producers.
Goldfinch told us it is looking to hire UK managers to join the team and that it wants to partner with established small to medium-sized management companies in order to boost scale and resources.
Goldfinch’s Chief Operating Officer Phil McKenzie said today: “The Koop fits perfectly within our group – we have already been informally doing this for years, but felt it was time to put a structure around it. Offering what we can through finance, production, distribution and now management really is unique and valuable in the increasingly fragmented market of representation.
“We will continue to look at bringing other creative groups under The Koop umbrella, allowing for Goldfinch resources to be shared for mutual benefit.”
Goldfinch has recently wrapped shoot on CEO Kirsty Bell’s feature directorial debut Alone, starring Derek Jacobi, Jeff Fahey, Sadie Frost and Julie Dray; Ainsley Harriet ITV cooking show Ainsley’s Caribbean Kitchen; Sadie Frost-directed documentary Quant about 1960s fashion icon, Mary Quant; and movie Miss Willoughby with Kelsey Grammer and Nathalie Cox.
