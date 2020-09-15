UK Producer Goldfinch Launches Film & TV Management Division The Koop

EXCLUSIVE: UK indie film and TV producer-financier Goldfinch is launching management division The Koop.

The label currently counts around 15 clients including producers, directors, DoPs, production designers, makeup artists, hair stylists, photographers and wardrobe designers and stylists. The division won’t be repping actors.

Goldfinch has set commercials producer Jacob Kamara as Commercials Partner with a focus on brand-funded creative talent and production. Will Ralston has joined as Literary Partner, while Goldfinch’s First Flights Management brand, overseen by founders Nick Sadler and Keith Kehoe, will continue to focus on emerging feature directors, writers and producers.

Goldfinch told us it is looking to hire UK managers to join the team and that it wants to partner with established small to medium-sized management companies in order to boost scale and resources.