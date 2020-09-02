Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘All Creatures Great And Small’ Becomes Highest-Rated Show For Viacom’s UK Net C5 In Nearly Five Years

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Upstart Range Media Partners Launches With Big-Name Stake Funding

Read the full story

UK Animation Studio Aniventure Unveils Debut Slate; Company Signs With CAA

Aniventure
Aniventure Aniventure

Aniventure, the London based animation production studio, has unveiled its first slate of titles. The company has also signed a representation deal with CAA, which it says will help to identify and develop global partners so it can expand further into the family market.

On the slate are three feature projects:

Riverdance: An Animated Adventure (produced by Aniventure and River Productions) based on the stage show phenomenon of the same name and featuring Bill Whelan’s multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning music, currently in post-production.

Blazing Samurai (Aniventure and Blazing Productions), based on Mel Brooks’ classic Blazing Saddles and directed by Mark Koetsier (The Grinch) and overseen and produced by Rob Minkoff (The Lion King).

Hitpig (Aniventure), from Pulitzer Prize-winner Berkeley Breathed who is serving as executive producer and production designer on the film directed by Cinzia Angelini (Minions) and Maurizio Parimbelli (Peter Rabbit).

Riverdance, Blazing Samurai and Hitpig will be delivered in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad