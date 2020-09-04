Tyler Perry’s ‘House Of Payne’ Return, New Series ‘Assisted Living’ Score In BET Debuts

The return of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne along with the series premiere of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living both debuted Wednesday to solid ratings on BET, airing in a four-episode, two-hour block that was simulcast on BET Her.

House of Payne, which originally ran for 254 episodes on TBS from 2006-2012, returned with what Perry is calling its seventh season, growing in the ratings each quarter-hour. Per Nielsen’s data encompassing premieres and encores, the first episode drew a 0.48 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 922,000 total viewers on BET, with the second growing to a 0.59 rating and 1.09 million viewers.

The comedy picks up five years after the end of the events of the original series with retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) still navigating the problems of life with their quirky family.

Assisted Living followed in the second hour with the premiere (0.59, 1.08M) and episode 2 (0.57, 1.05M). The series, which got a green light in February, follows Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, who after losing his job decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown), who has foolishly purchased a run-down home for the elderly and is in way over his head.

Both series are executive produced, directed, and written by Perry. Michelle Sneed is executive producer of both for Tyler Perry Studios.