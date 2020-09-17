‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Renewed For Season 3 By The CW

Ahead of its Season 2 premiere, the CW has renewed its horror anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories for a third season. The multiplatform series is set to premiere its second season in the first quarter of 2021; it initially was slated to premiere this fall, but has been delayed by the coronavirus-imposed production shutdown. Dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Created and executive produced by Vera Miao (Best Friends Forever), Two Sentence Horror Stories comes from Warner Bros’ digital content studio Stage 13. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two-sentence horror stories, the anthology series features a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering everyday people and diverse perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues that exist within society.

The series originated as a five-episode short-form digital series 2SH on go90 in October 2017 before moving to CW Seed in October 2018. That led to the full-length version, which launched on the CW in August 2019.

The first season featured eight half-hour stand-alone episodes starring actors Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad) and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) among others.