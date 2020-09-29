Twickenham Studios Appoints Warner Bros De Lane Lea Director Cara Sheppard As MD

London’s Twickenham Studios has appointed Warner Bros De Lane Lea Director Cara Sheppard as MD.

Sheppard will be tasked with guiding all aspects of production, post-production and emerging technology and developing the studio’s ties with UK, Hollywood and international clients.

Sheppard spent four years at post house De Lane Lea, where she oversaw a fully serviced production Digital Dailies offering and new facility and the studio’s dark fibre capability. She previously spent five years with Sky as a senior manager of post production operations as well as running post at Goldcrest. She is a board member on UK Screen.

Twickenham is operated by Time+Space Studios. Managing Partners Piers Read and Jeremy Rainbird acquired the venue earlier this year and took over management control. The studio has been operational in recent months despite the COVID crisis.

Recent movies and series to make use of the facilities include Enola Holmes, 1917, Baby Driver and Bohemian Rhapsody and Netflix’s The Witcher and Black Mirror.

Sheppard said: “I’m delighted to be joining the world renowned and highly awarded film and TV studios that is TW1. On meeting Piers and Jeremy, the two Twickenham Studios Managing Partners. I instantly felt we shared a vision and strategic ambition for the business. This is a time to bravely respect the legacy of the studios and all the iconic work that has gone before, from the likes of Zulu, The Italian Job, 1917, War Horse, Baby Driver, The Iron Lady to Netflix’s The Witcher, ITV’s Belgravia, Netflix’s Black Mirror, Bohemian Rhapsody and most recently Netflix’s The Duchess and the current top trending film on Netflix Enola Holmes. From which I want us to be ambitious, so as to evolve TW1 into a future focused, multi-discipline studio aimed at UK, US and wider International clients.

She continued: “I will be focused on our creative offering, the acquisition and development of the industry’s best talent. Enhancing our unique TW1 client experience here in St.Margarets. I want to ensure TW1 is a destination, as well as being able to house projects servicing clients anywhere in the world. TW1 will be a creative hub to collaborate with leading industry partners. A place to nurture grass roots talent and bravely lead our investment into the next generation. Ensuring we are the chosen London studio for large Hollywood and independent features, TV series, music videos, commercials, documentaries through to a variety of emerging technology projects. At such an important time for film and TV, I am truly excited about our plans for TW1 and look forward to the journey”.

TW1 Managing Partners Piers Read and Jeremy Rainbird commented: “As we continue the rebirth of Twickenham Studios and finalise plans for the redevelopment of the complex, to invest into new facilities and the whole look of TW1; we are thrilled to attract someone of Cara’s calibre across from her successful role as Managing Director at Warner Brothers. Cara is such a key addition to the expanding team – further bringing vision, energy, creative direction and client focus. We share Cara’s vision to establish Twickenham Studios into a major tech and innovation hub hosting world-class production in the U.K.

“She will be a key ambassador for the studios as we move ahead, with her reputation and profile within the Production and Post Production industry, we are keen for her to continue to nurture her close relationships within the industry worldwide to as to further evolve our important UK and wider Hollywood relationships with production companies, agencies, studios, leading industry manufacturers, vendors, clients and talent.”