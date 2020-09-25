‘Twiceborn’ Gets January Release Date Via Freestyle; ‘Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story’ Picked Up By 1091 Pictures – Film Briefs

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North America rights and set a October 16 theatrical release for Twiceborn, the Hiroshi Akabane-directed inspirational drama. The film, produced by IRH Press, is having its U.S. premiere that week at the San Diego Film Festival and after that screen in Europe at the Raindance Film Festival.

A U.S. digital bow will come January 19.

The pic is based on the true story of executive producer and original story writer Ryuho Okawa from a screenplay by his daughter Sayaka Okawa. It follows Satoru Ichijo, a successful businessman who relinquishes everything to pursue his true calling: the happiness of humankind. Hiroaki Tanaka, Yoshiko Sengen, Nao Hashegawa, Shiro Namiki and Shunsuke Kubozuka star.

Here’s the trailer:

, the Julie Sokolow documentary charting activist-writer Mark Baumer’s ultimately tragic trek across America to bring awareness to the climate-change debate, is getting an October 27 digital release via 1091 Pictures. Baumer was struck and killed by a car in Florida during in January during his journey.

The film, which includes Baumer’s self-recorded videos and interviews with Baumer’s family and friends, hails from Animal Studio (Blood Brother, Downward Dog). It won the Documentary Premiere award at the Heartland Film Festival.

“Mark’s story is more relevant than ever,” Sokolow said. “As wildfires blaze across the West Coast, we need to meet the urgency of the moment. Barefoot demonstrates that we all can make a difference in the fight against climate change.”

The deal was negotiated by The Film Sales Company’s Andrew Herwitz and Lucas Verga with Emma Manfred of 1091 Pictures.