‘Turner & Hooch’: Four Cast In Disney+ Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House), Brandon Jay McLaren (The Twilight Zone), and Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family) are set as series regulars and Becca Tobin (Glee) will recur in Turner & Hooch, Disney+’s reboot of the classic 1989 buddy-cop comedy feature. The TV series, which has a 12-episode order, comes from Matt Nix and 20th TV. The four join previously cast Josh Peck, Lyndsy Fonseca, Carra Patterson and Vanessa Lengies.

Like the movie, the hourlong series centers on Scott Turner (Peck), who now is a U.S. marshal — versus the police detective played by Tom Hanks in the movie. When the ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

Ruivivar will play US Marshall Chief James Clark, Scott Turner’s boss. Chief Clark respects Scott, but is very uncomfortable around Scott’s new dog, the slobbery Hooch, who is actually quite fond of the Chief. However, when Hooch helps solve a case, Chief Clark has a change of heart and bends the rules to allow him to receive K-9 training.

McLaren will portray Xavier Watkins, a marine-turned US Marshal. He’s cool and enigmatic and a bit quirky. As one of the most experienced deputies in the office, he has a lot to teach younger deputies like Scott Turner. Although he’s more of a cat lover, he finds a kindred spirit in Scott’s sidekick, Hooch.

Maguire will play Matthew, Scott Turner’s nephew. He’s a dog lover who is thrilled to drop off the huge, slobbery Hooch with his Uncle Scott after Scott’s late father leaves Hooch to him.

Tobin will recur as Brooke, a federal prosecutor and Scott Turner’s ex-girlfriend. She comes from a wealthy family of powerful lawyers but downplays her wealth and status. She represents everything Scott thinks he wants out of life—she even likes his slobbering K-9 sidekick, even if Hooch occasionally chews on her legal briefs.

Nix is the Turner & Hooch series writer/executive producer. Josh Levy is co-executive producer. 20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Ruivivar can most recently be seen in a recurring role in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. Other credits include Frequency, American Horror Story and Hawaii Five-O and features The Adjustment Bureau, Tropic Thunder and High Art among others. He’s repped by Gersh.

McLaren will next be seen as Travis in Netflix drama series Firefly Lane, alongside Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. He’s also set to play the lead role of Daniel English in Bounce TV’s upcoming comedy movie Will You Marry Me? and can be seen in The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access. He’s repped by Berwick & Kovacik, Buchwald and Trisko Talent in Canada.

Maguire recently wrapped five seasons as Joe Pritchett in ABC’s Emmy-winning hit comedy Modern Family. He also portrayed Trevor in the film I’m Not Here, opposite J.K. Simmons and Sebastian Stan. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency.

Tobin is known for her role of Kitty on Fox’s Glee. Currently, she co-hosts the celebrity podcast, The Ladygang, which received a People’s Choice Nomination and has spawned nationwide tour dates. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Hyphenate Creative Management.