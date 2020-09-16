Tubi Hits New Record At 33M Monthly Users, Debuts Spanish-Language Offering

Tubi reached 33 million monthly active users in August, up 65% over the same period in 2019 and a new high-water mark for the Fox Corp. streaming service.

The company also announced the launch of Tubi en Español, a Spanish-language offering within the Tubi app, on Roku devices in the U.S. Metro by T-Mobile is the presenting sponsor of the tranche of more than 3,000 hours of programming on the free, ad-supported service. Titles include Biutiful, El Callejón De Los Milagros, El Violín, Ma Ma, Juana La Virgen, MasterChef Colombia, and MasterChef México.

Since reaching 200 million hours streamed in the month of April, Tubi has remained above that level each month since, with average year-over-year increases of 104%.

Free, ad-supported streaming has gained significant traction over the past couple of years, with ViacomCBS-owned Pluto more than doubling its user base in the past 18 months and NBCUniversal rolling out Peacock. Since being acquired by Fox earlier this year, Tubi has established a pipeline in streaming for Fox fare like the top-rated Masked Singer.

International viewing has also been on the rise, up 95% in Canada, and 242% in Australia. The company launched in Mexico this past June.

“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” CEO Farhad Massoudi said. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across Fox’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”