TruTV Orders ‘Top Secret Videos’ From ‘We’re Here’ Producer IPC

The Big Bang Theory’s Brian Posehn and Veep’s Matt Walsh are among the stars of TruTV’s latest non-scripted entertainment series.

The WarnerMedia cable network has ordered America’s Funniest Home Videos-style series Top Secret Videos.

The show will feature embarrassing, ridiculous, and bizarre behavior caught on camera with a group of “NSA interns” dissecting it. In addition to Posehn and Walsh, this group includes Trolls’ Ron Funches and The Tonight Show’s Ali Kolbert.

It will launch on October 29 after Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party.

The show is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), the company behind HBO’s We’re Here and YouTube’s original Paris Hilton documentary This Is Paris. IPC’s Aaron Saidman, who created the series, and IPC’s Eli Holzman are executive producers along with showrunner Tim Fornar.

“TruTV is definitely not afraid to push the envelope on comedy, especially humor from real life situations,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Whether it’s a runaway car plunging into a pool, a bear hoping to find a treat in the backseat of your luxury car or just having a blast with your lifelong friends over a meal, these series will pack endless laughs and entertainment for our viewers.”