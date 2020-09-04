‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Sequel In The Works At Tri-Star With AFI Alum Oran Zegman Set To Direct

Tri-Star has set a sequel to the 1989 Shelley Long feature Troop Beverly Hills with AFI Conservatory grad Oran Zegman making her feature directorial debut.

Oscar nominated Laurence Mark (The Greatest Showman, Julie & Julia, Dreamgirls, Jerry Maguire) will produce the film off a screenplay by Aeysha Carr with a rewrite by Tamara Chestna, who will also have a producerial role.

The original movie was based on the life events of Ava Fries. Long played a pampered Beverly Hills housewife trying to prove to her daughter that she can rough it as a Wilderness Girls leader. Fries produced the original movie and wrote the story which had a screenplay by Pamela Norris and Margaret Oberman and was directed by Jeff Kanew, produced by Weintraub Entertainment. Fries is returning with Charles W. Fries to executive produce. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee for the studio.

Zegman is an Israeli filmmaker based in Los Angeles. She graduated with a Performing Arts degree from Beth-Zvi in Israel and then went on to receive her masters at the AFI Conservatory. Zegman’s short film, Marriage Material, the first musical to be made at AFI, was recently acquired by Searchlight for distribution and is being turned into a Quibi show with Chernin and Endeavor Content. Zegman is co-writing and directing the series.

Carr is the showrunner on Woke, has written episodes on Brooklyn 99 and was a writer on Rel, The Carmichael Show, Mixology, Everybody Hates Chris, and My Wife and Kids. Up next, she is writing Paramount’s remake of the classic film Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

Chestna most recently wrote the scripted adaptation of the Jennifer Mathieu novel Moxie for Netflix, directed by Amy Poehler. She also wrote the screenplay for the indie box office feature After and up next, she will write an original musical drama based on Dianne Warren’s catalog for Paramount.

Zegman is repped by WME, Sally Ware, Ava Jamshidi and Andrew Deane at Industry Entertainment and Lauren Partipilo at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Carr is repped by ICM, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow. Chestna is repped by Verve, Industry Entertainment and attorney Chris Abramson.