Tribeca Genre Pic Gets U.S. Deal; Jason Isaacs Joins Sci-Fi Film ‘Rainfall’; Sales Firm Motus Nabs Colombian Drama — Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Sky Film has picked up U.S. distribution rights to Tribeca drama-horror My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To. The deal was negotiated by Ryan Kampe on behalf of Visit Films and Greg Newman on behalf of Dark Sky Films. The film follows two mysterious siblings who find themselves at odds over care for their frail and sickly younger brother. Starring are Patrick Fugit, Ingrid Sophie Schram, and Owen Campbell. Pic is written and directed by Jonathan Cuartas. Producers are Patrick Fugit, Kenny Riches, Ian Peterson, Anthony Pedone, and Jesse Brown. Visit Films is continuing international sales during the virtual Toronto market. Newman said, “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To features standout performances and as a talented first time filmmaker, Cuartas is one to watch. We’re thrilled to be bringing this film to U.S. audiences.”

Jason Isaacs has joined the cast of Australian sci-fi action movie Rainfall with Ken Jeong, Daniel Gillies, Temuera Morrison and Dan Ewing already among cast. Currently in post-production, director Luke Sparke’s sequel to movie Occupation sees survivors of an intergalactic invasion fighting back in a desperate ground war. The film is produced by Carly & Carmel Imrie and American co-executive producer Todd Williams (The Nun) with Monster Pictures distributing across Australia and New Zealand. Film Mode is handling sales.