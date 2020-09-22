‘Triage’: Parisa Fitz-Henley Cast As the Lead Of ABC Medical Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Midnight, Texas alumna Parisa Fitz-Henley is set to headline Triage, ABC’s second cycle medical drama pilot from longtime Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and writer David Cornue.

Created by Cornue, Triage is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Fitz-Henley will play the character in all three time frames.

Ambitious and warm with a great sense of humor, Dr. Finley Briar is a brilliant trauma surgeon who can think 15 moves ahead in the surgical chess match against time. Sometimes her amazing medical judgment gets her into trouble, bypassing hospital protocol in favor of the quickest path to saving a life. In 2011, Finley is a promising first-year intern with a knack for saving lives in the nick of time, and she’s trying to figure out how love fits into her life. In 2021, Finley is a happily married and pregnant trauma surgeon at the top of her game but struggling with her work/life balance. In 2031, Finley is the survivor of a shocking accident and is trying to get her life back on track.

Messer is executive producer and showrunner via her Erica Messer Productions, Chu executive produces and will direct. Cornue also executive produces alongside Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment as well as Caitlin Foito.

ABC ordered Triage at the end of February as part of the network’s effort to move its development process off-cycle, rebranded as “second cycle.”

Fitz-Henley recently starred opposite Matt Bomer in the third season of USA’s anthology series Sinner and opposite Dave Bautista in the Amazon movie I Spy. She also recently co-starred in the feature Fantasy Island. Fitz-Henley, who was a lead in NBC’s drama series Midnight, Texas and played Reva Connors on Netflix’s Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Peikoff Mahan.