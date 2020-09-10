Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Talks About Trump, The Virus, And Paul Revere

Trevor Noah tonight took issue with President Donald Trump’s methods of dealing with the early stages of the pandemic, as revealed by the President’s conversations with journalist Bob Woodward that recently surfaced in connection with Woodward’s new book, Rage.

In those conversations, Trump said that he purposely downplayed the COVID-19 virus in his early public pronouncements because he didn’t want to create a panic.

“I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down. I didn’t want to create a panic,” Trump said.

Noah was furious at that. “Since when is Donald J. Trump concerned about creating a panic? That is literally his favorite thing! His campaign slogan is, “Look out behind you!”

“I get that as a leader you don’t want people to panic,” Noah allowed. But he added that Trump also had a responsibility to let people prepare to be safe.

“This is really confusing,” Noah continued. “I thought Trump was too stupid to understand. But he was actually smart about it in private. But also stupid enough to tell Bob Woodward on tape”

Noah also took issue with Woodward sitting on the information. “Imagine if Paul Revere had this attitude,” he said.

Watch the full monologue below.