Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Explains The Dueling Cell Phone Songs Of Biden And Trump

Joe Biden played Despacito on his phone at a campaign rally in Florida. The internet mob quickly descended, screaming about the pandering. 

“What you didn’t see is the context,” Noah noted. Biden had just been introduced by Luis Fonsi, the singer of the song, who talked about “how the song proved in this country we won’t be defined by our differences.”

The Trump camp had fun with the Biden clip, substituting N.W.A’s classic F**k Tha Police as the song the former VP played.

Noah used this as a teaching moment, cautioning that the next time you are enraged by something you see online, stop and take a breath. “This is a reminder, before you get angry about something you see online, take a Despacito.”

Moving on, Noah talked about the ABC town hall, where Trump spoke about face masks, the wearing of same is a sore point with many.

Noah took issue. “Why is the President of a country with the highest death rate in the world still giving people room to have doubt about wearing masks?”

Watch the monologue above.

